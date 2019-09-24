Comparing of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has stronger performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.