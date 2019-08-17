Comparing of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.84 N/A 5.41 14.71 Intelligent Systems Corporation 32 16.44 N/A 0.83 59.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regal Beloit Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation. Intelligent Systems Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Regal Beloit Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Intelligent Systems Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Risk & Volatility

Regal Beloit Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Intelligent Systems Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Regal Beloit Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regal Beloit Corporation has a 31.43% upside potential and an average price target of $93.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Regal Beloit Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Intelligent Systems Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation has weaker performance than Intelligent Systems Corporation

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.