Comparing of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 81 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71 Danaher Corporation 130 5.02 N/A 3.41 41.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Regal Beloit Corporation and Danaher Corporation. Danaher Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Regal Beloit Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Danaher Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Regal Beloit Corporation is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Danaher Corporation’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation. Its rival Danaher Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Regal Beloit Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Danaher Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Regal Beloit Corporation and Danaher Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

$93 is Regal Beloit Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 28.44%. On the other hand, Danaher Corporation’s potential downside is -0.25% and its average target price is $137.86. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regal Beloit Corporation seems more appealing than Danaher Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares and 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares. Regal Beloit Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Danaher Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Danaher Corporation beats Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.