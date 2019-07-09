Comparing of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.02 N/A 1.09 14.78 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.73 N/A 2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Redwood Trust Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Redwood Trust Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.75 is Redwood Trust Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares and 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.