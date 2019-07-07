Comparing of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 24.54 N/A -1.58 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 46.28 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 147.75%. Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 41.66% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.7% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.