Comparing of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

As Application Software businesses, Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 6.96 N/A -0.60 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.52 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Red Violet Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Red Violet Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rosetta Stone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 45.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 90.2% respectively. 13.2% are Red Violet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.