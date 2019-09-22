Comparing of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) and Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R), both competing one another are Rental & Leasing Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 23 1.40 N/A 1.01 20.72 Ryder System Inc. 57 0.31 N/A 5.58 9.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ryder System Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ryder System Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Ryder System Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3% Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 2.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ryder System Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Red Rock Resorts Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ryder System Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Ryder System Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ryder System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s average target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 34.18%. Competitively the average target price of Ryder System Inc. is $80, which is potential 55.85% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ryder System Inc. seems more appealing than Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Ryder System Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.3% respectively. 1% are Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Ryder System Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61% Ryder System Inc. -11.37% -7.42% -12.04% -7.33% -30.71% 10.61%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ryder System Inc.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts Inc. beats Ryder System Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.