Comparing of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

We are comparing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.33 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 23 1.33 N/A 1.37 16.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1% Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is $30.5, with potential downside of -10.37%. Competitively Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 24.44%. The data provided earlier shows that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. appears more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58% Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02%

For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had bullish trend while Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.