Comparing of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) and Its Peers

As Restaurants company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.60% -1.10% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. N/A 31 0.00 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.41 3.48 2.59

With consensus target price of $30.5, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a potential downside of -7.72%. The potential upside of the competitors is 23.19%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has weaker performance than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s peers have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s rivals beat Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.