Comparing of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.93 N/A -3.27 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 13.7 and 13.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -29.46%. Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 211.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Unity Biotechnology Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 72.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.