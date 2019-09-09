Comparing of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 32.45 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, and a -27.66% downside potential. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -18.70% and its consensus target price is $2. The information presented earlier suggests that Synlogic Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 82.8% respectively. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.