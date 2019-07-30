Comparing of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.83 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.71 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.92 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. PTC Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Recro Pharma Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -13.35%. Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential downside of -0.12%. The data provided earlier shows that PTC Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was more bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.