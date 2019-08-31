Comparing of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -27.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.