Comparing of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We will be comparing the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.69 N/A -3.83 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.1. From a competition point of view, Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -15.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 9.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.