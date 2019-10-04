Comparing of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.73 34.07M -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Recro Pharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 143,347,639.48% 0% -40% Kura Oncology Inc. 212,937,500.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.27 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 45.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 70.8%. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.