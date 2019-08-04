Comparing of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We are comparing Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Recro Pharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential is -9.86% at a $8.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 89.77%. The results provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.