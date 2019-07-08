Comparing of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES)

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Recon Technology Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9% Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recon Technology Ltd. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Quintana Energy Services Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Recon Technology Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Recon Technology Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$2 is Recon Technology Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 146.03%. On the other hand, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s potential upside is 249.16% and its average target price is $6.25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Quintana Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Recon Technology Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Recon Technology Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 16.6%. Insiders held roughly 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. -2.15% -1.34% -6.99% -17.41% -30.07% 36.5% Quintana Energy Services Inc. -24.27% -22.53% -33.13% -47.91% -62.22% -2.6%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. has 36.5% stronger performance while Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -2.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Quintana Energy Services Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.