Comparing of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 102.61 N/A -3.99 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.00% and an $185 consensus price target. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a -13.19% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.