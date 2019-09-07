Comparing of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.