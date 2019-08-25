Comparing of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.07 N/A -3.99 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 159.61% upside potential and an average price target of $185. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 167.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediciNova Inc. seems more appealing than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 21.3% respectively. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.