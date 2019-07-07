Comparing of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 96.75 N/A -2.86 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 113.11 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.