Comparing of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 96.24 N/A -3.99 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 105.19% upside potential and a consensus target price of $185. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 226.74% and its average target price is $18.33. Based on the data given earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 88.51%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.