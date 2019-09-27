Comparing of Realty Income Corporation (O) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income Corporation 74 8.88 317.38M 1.33 52.12 Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 -9.21 211.52M 0.27 44.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realty Income Corporation and Retail Properties of America Inc. Retail Properties of America Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Realty Income Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Realty Income Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income Corporation 428,428,725.70% 5% 2.6% Retail Properties of America Inc. 1,812,510,711.23% 3.3% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Realty Income Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Realty Income Corporation and Retail Properties of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 0.48% for Realty Income Corporation with consensus price target of $77.5. On the other hand, Retail Properties of America Inc.’s potential downside is -3.15% and its consensus price target is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Realty Income Corporation looks more robust than Retail Properties of America Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation shares and 83.1% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Realty Income Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Retail Properties of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79% Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07%

For the past year Realty Income Corporation was less bullish than Retail Properties of America Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Realty Income Corporation beats Retail Properties of America Inc.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.