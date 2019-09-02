Comparing of RealPage Inc. (RP) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.28 N/A 0.37 167.96 Fortinet Inc. 83 6.91 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fortinet Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RealPage Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. RealPage Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Fortinet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RealPage Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility and Risk

RealPage Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortinet Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RealPage Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RealPage Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

RealPage Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.30% and an $71.5 consensus price target. Fortinet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.83 consensus price target and a 9.66% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RealPage Inc. and Fortinet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 76.4%. Insiders held roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year RealPage Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats RealPage Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.