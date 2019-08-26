Comparing of RealPage Inc. (RP) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

As Application Software businesses, RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.47 N/A 0.37 167.96 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.82 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights RealPage Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility and Risk

RealPage Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Finjan Holdings Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RealPage Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of RealPage Inc. is $60, with potential downside of -5.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RealPage Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 67.5%. 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year RealPage Inc. had bullish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RealPage Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.