Comparing of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) and Its Competitors

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Realogy Holdings Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Realogy Holdings Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.50% 1.40% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Realogy Holdings Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. N/A 10 7.04 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Realogy Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.22 2.78

With consensus target price of $11.67, Realogy Holdings Corp. has a potential upside of 84.36%. The competitors have a potential upside of 107.67%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Realogy Holdings Corp. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Realogy Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. has -64.51% weaker performance while Realogy Holdings Corp.’s peers have 29.04% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Realogy Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Realogy Holdings Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.56 and has 5.89 Quick Ratio. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Risk & Volatility

Realogy Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Realogy Holdings Corp.’s rivals have beta of 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Realogy Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s competitors beat Realogy Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.