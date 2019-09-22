Comparing of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) and Its Rivals

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is a company in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RealNetworks Inc. has 46.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand RealNetworks Inc. has 34.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 18.63% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have RealNetworks Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks Inc. 0.00% -29.60% -15.80% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting RealNetworks Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RealNetworks Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 4.43 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 93.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RealNetworks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealNetworks Inc. -4.94% -19.37% -38.65% -45.39% -56.37% -33.33% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year RealNetworks Inc. had bearish trend while RealNetworks Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealNetworks Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, RealNetworks Inc.’s peers have 4.32 and 4.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. RealNetworks Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealNetworks Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that RealNetworks Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RealNetworks Inc.’s peers are 3.82% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Dividends

RealNetworks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RealNetworks Inc.’s peers beat RealNetworks Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment and microchip manufacturers. The Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and music on demand, which allows carriers to offer their subscribers various songs for downloading or streaming to PCs and mobile devices. The Games segment develops, publishes, licenses, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. This segment offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, online subscription play, third-party portals, and social networks. It also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as mobile phone application stores, search engines, online portals, social networks, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.