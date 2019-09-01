Comparing of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 243.16 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Realm Therapeutics Plc and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $85.33, while its potential upside is 57.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 78.8%. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.