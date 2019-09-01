Comparing of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Realm Therapeutics Plc and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.