Comparing of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 14.8%. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.