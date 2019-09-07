Comparing of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 76.2% respectively. Insiders owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.