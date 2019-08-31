Comparing of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Atreca Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 67% respectively. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Atreca Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 3 of the 4 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.