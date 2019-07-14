Comparing of Ready Capital Corporation (RC) and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.48 N/A 1.82 8.08 Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.29 N/A 1.27 14.81

Table 1 highlights Ready Capital Corporation and Chimera Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chimera Investment Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ready Capital Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ready Capital Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ready Capital Corporation and Chimera Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1% Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Chimera Investment Corporation’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ready Capital Corporation and Chimera Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Chimera Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 4.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.6% of Ready Capital Corporation shares and 51.5% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares. Ready Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Chimera Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation was more bullish than Chimera Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Chimera Investment Corporation beats Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.