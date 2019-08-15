Comparing of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.20 N/A 0.30 10.89 Paychex Inc. 82 7.68 N/A 2.86 29.00

Demonstrates RCM Technologies Inc. and Paychex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Paychex Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RCM Technologies Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. RCM Technologies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% Paychex Inc. 0.00% 41.3% 12.5%

Risk and Volatility

RCM Technologies Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. Paychex Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

RCM Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Paychex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paychex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RCM Technologies Inc. and Paychex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paychex Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

RCM Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 91.08% at a $6 average target price. On the other hand, Paychex Inc.’s potential upside is 1.74% and its average target price is $82. The information presented earlier suggests that RCM Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Paychex Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RCM Technologies Inc. and Paychex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of RCM Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.7% of Paychex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45% Paychex Inc. -2.35% -0.55% 1.32% 16.74% 20.05% 27.48%

For the past year RCM Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Paychex Inc.

Summary

Paychex Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors RCM Technologies Inc.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.