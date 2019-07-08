Comparing of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

As Restaurants businesses, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 21 0.98 N/A 1.52 13.37 Waitr Holdings Inc. 10 4.29 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.2% Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Waitr Holdings Inc. is 16.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.1. Waitr Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Waitr Holdings Inc. is $13, which is potential 121.47% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Waitr Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.3% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. -12.05% -13.17% -19.44% -22.9% -34.5% -9.09% Waitr Holdings Inc. -10.35% -26% -32.78% -24.84% -19.41% -27%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Waitr Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats Waitr Holdings Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.