Comparing of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Both RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 20 0.93 N/A 1.52 11.17 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 77 5.04 N/A 2.77 28.97

Table 1 demonstrates RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 6.6% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is $84.8, which is potential 3.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 90.2%. Insiders owned 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance while Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has 25.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.