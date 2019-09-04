Comparing of Raytheon Company (RTN) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)

This is a contrast between Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Company 181 1.75 N/A 10.67 17.08 HEICO Corporation 95 8.30 N/A 2.17 48.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Raytheon Company and HEICO Corporation. HEICO Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Raytheon Company. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Raytheon Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEICO Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Raytheon Company and HEICO Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Company 0 4 1 2.20 HEICO Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Raytheon Company is $204.2, with potential upside of 12.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of Raytheon Company shares and 0% of HEICO Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Raytheon Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87% HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29%

For the past year Raytheon Company has weaker performance than HEICO Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Raytheon Company beats HEICO Corporation.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.