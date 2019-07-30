Comparing of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.32 N/A 1.42 25.65 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.30 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Raven Industries Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 14.6% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Volatility & Risk

Raven Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CVD Equipment Corporation’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Raven Industries Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.5. Meanwhile, CVD Equipment Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Raven Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Raven Industries Inc. shares and 17.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation has 14.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. -5.07% -5.24% -4.82% -18% -9.54% 0.86% CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Summary

Raven Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CVD Equipment Corporation.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.