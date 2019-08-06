Comparing of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.11 N/A 1.18 30.76 Cummins Inc. 161 0.99 N/A 14.81 11.07

Table 1 demonstrates Raven Industries Inc. and Cummins Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cummins Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Raven Industries Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cummins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Raven Industries Inc. and Cummins Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

Raven Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Raven Industries Inc. Its rival Cummins Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Raven Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Raven Industries Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 2 2.29

On the other hand, Cummins Inc.’s potential upside is 6.32% and its consensus price target is $161.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.6% of Raven Industries Inc. shares and 84.4% of Cummins Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. was less bullish than Cummins Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Raven Industries Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.