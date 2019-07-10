Comparing of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) and Its Peers

As Restaurants company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.64% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 13.45% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.67% 25.13% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. N/A 2 12.74 Industry Average 175.38M 3.09B 35.82

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.73 3.76 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 24.16%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 1.52% 23.46% 81.82% 49.25% 68.78% 127.92% Industry Average 2.62% 8.94% 11.24% 16.98% 29.14% 22.16%

For the past year RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.29 and has 1.19 Quick Ratio. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.63 which is 37.29% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors beat RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.