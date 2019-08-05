Comparing of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) and Its Competitors

As Restaurants company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.80% 30.40% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. N/A 2 14.68 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 19.31%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s competitors have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.29 shows that RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.