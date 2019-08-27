Comparing of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.33 N/A -1.08 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.67 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility and Risk

Rapid7 Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s 0.34 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Rapid7 Inc. is $61.29, with potential upside of 13.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance while Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.