Comparing of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -72.66 N/A -0.09 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Estre Ambiental Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Estre Ambiental Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 55.3%. Insiders held roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Summary

Ranpak Holdings Corp. beats Estre Ambiental Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.