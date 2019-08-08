Comparing of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

This is a contrast between Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ranpak Holdings Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 3.5% respectively. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.