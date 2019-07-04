Comparing of Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.37 N/A 0.50 14.46 ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.61 N/A -5.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ranger Energy Services Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ranger Energy Services Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 1.4% ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -170.7% -20.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival ION Geophysical Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. ION Geophysical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares and 57.2% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares. 0.9% are Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.05% -11.66% -5.39% 1.41% -13.25% 39.26% ION Geophysical Corporation -7.42% -23.9% -15.65% 0.98% -61.67% 99.81%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.