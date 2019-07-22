Comparing of Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.34 N/A 0.50 14.46 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.71 N/A 1.39 10.75

Table 1 highlights Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Energy Transfer LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 1.4% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 1 3.00

Energy Transfer LP on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 45.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares and 57.3% of Energy Transfer LP shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Energy Transfer LP has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.05% -11.66% -5.39% 1.41% -13.25% 39.26% Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc. has stronger performance than Energy Transfer LP

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats Ranger Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.