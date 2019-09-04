Comparing of Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.00 N/A 0.07 40.56 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.66 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 highlights Rand Capital Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rand Capital Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Rand Capital Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 16.26% respectively. Insiders held roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.