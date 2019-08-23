Comparing of Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.60 N/A 0.07 40.56 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rand Capital Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Rand Capital Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Rand Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 21% respectively. Insiders held 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation was less bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.