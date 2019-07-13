Comparing of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Rambus Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.22% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rambus Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.94% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rambus Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus Inc. 0.00% -14.40% -10.70% Industry Average 58.07% 45.50% 22.20%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rambus Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 2.22B 3.82B 4.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Rambus Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 5.00 2.81

The competitors have a potential upside of 77.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rambus Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rambus Inc. 0.17% 2.47% 16.07% 32.01% -11.29% 51.63% Industry Average 0.17% 2.47% 15.29% 32.01% 0.00% 29.64%

For the past year Rambus Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Rambus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Rambus Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.24 and has 2.76 Quick Ratio. Rambus Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rambus Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Rambus Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rambus Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

Rambus Inc. shows that it’s better in 2 of the 3 indicators compared to Rambus Inc.’s peers.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED-based lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The companyÂ’s products are integrated into a range of devices and systems, powering, and securing diverse applications, including big data, Internet of things, mobile, consumer, and media platforms. Rambus Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Microsoft Researchers to develop prototype systems that optimize memory performance in cryogenic temperatures. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.