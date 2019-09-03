Comparing of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) and Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) and Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation 115 1.07 N/A 5.60 18.62 Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ralph Lauren Corporation and Naked Brand Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) and Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.1% Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ralph Lauren Corporation. Its rival Naked Brand Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation and Naked Brand Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 2 3 4 2.44 Naked Brand Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 44.65% and an $127.78 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares and 3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares. About 1.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.27% are Naked Brand Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ralph Lauren Corporation -5.01% -8.3% -19.64% -10.88% -23.3% 0.74% Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96%

For the past year Ralph Lauren Corporation has 0.74% stronger performance while Naked Brand Group Limited has -89.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Naked Brand Group Limited.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.